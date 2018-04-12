Eritrea: Readiness to Preserve Historical Heritage

Assab — The residents of the administrative area of Meidir, Araeta sub-zone expressed readiness to work for the preservation of historical heritage in their area.

Indicating that historical heritage are references for history and identity and have potential for the development of tourism industry, the residents called for integrated effort on the part of the concerned bodies to preserve the heritage and transfer to posterity.

They also pointed out that the ancient Mosque and indigenous trees that are still intact have been the result of the increased awareness of the resident in the significance of heritage in portraying the history of societies.

Document indicates that the Meidir Mosque that is 12 meters length and 6 meters width is 1300 years old.