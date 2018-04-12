11 April 2018

Africa: Algeria Smile At the Death As Gambia Edge Burkina Faso

Algeria left it late against Senegal to book their place at the next round whilst Gambia edged Burkina Faso on penalties to also go through as the penultimate round of matches of the qualifiers came to an end.

Rahima Benaichouche scored at the stroke of full time adding to Fatima Sekouane's first half opener to ensure a 2-0 win on Tuesday in Algiers and progress 3-2 on aggregate. The goal by Sekouane was enough to take 'Les Fennecs Dames' through but Benaichouche signed it off with her stoppage time strike.

The Algerians will face Ethiopia for a place at the final tournament. Lucy as the Ethiopians are nicknamed walloped Libya 7-0 in Addis Ababa and seal passage 15-0 on aggregate. Leading forward Loza Abera scored four goals before one each from Hiwot Dengiso, Erehima Zerega and Senayt Boyzo handed the East Africans a smooth passage to the final lap.

Gambia set up a date with holders Nigeria after edging Burkina Faso on penalties in Banjul. A 2-1 win by the Gambians tied both legs 3-3, forcing the game to penalties where they former triumphed 5-3.

In Lobamba, visiting Lesotho shocked host Swaziland 2-1 to complete a double and advance 3-1 on aggregate, with South Africa lurking at the final round. Lerato Kheme and Kholu Lebakend scored in either half whilst Nokuhula Dlamini grabbed a late consolation for the homers.

Elsewhere in Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire settled for a barren draw with Morocco, a result enough for the former to advance on the away goal rule after a 1-1 tie on aggregate. The Ivorians will face Mali at the final round.

Earlier on Sunday, Congo, Kenya, Zambia and Zimbabwe qualified for the ultimate round.

Congo will face Cameroon, Kenya against Equatorial Guinea whilst regional foes, Zambia and Zimbabwe battle it out.

The final tournament is scheduled for 17 November to 1 December 2018 in the Ghanaian cities of Accra and Cape Coast. The top three teams will represent Africa at the FIFA Women's World Cup France 2019.

Results

Sunday, 8 April 2018

Uganda 0-0 Kenya (0-1)

Zambia 1-1 Tanzania (3-3)

Zimbabwe 2-0 Namibia (2-0)

Central African Republic 1-1 Congo (0-2)

Tuesday, 10 April 2018

Algeria 2-0 Senegal (1-2)

Ethiopia 7-0 Libya (8-0)

Cote d'Ivoire 0-0 Morocco (1-1)

Gambia 2-1 (5-3pen) Burkina Faso (1-2)

Swaziland 1-2 Lesotho (0-1)

Fixtures of Final Round

Algeria vs Ethiopia

Côte d'Ivoire vs Mali

Gambia vs Nigeria

Congo vs Cameroon

Kenya vs Equatorial Guinea

Lesotho vs South Africa

Zambia vs Zimbabwe

[4-12 June 2018]

