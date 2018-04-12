11 April 2018

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Joint Chief of Staff Meets Egyptian Defense Attaché in Khartoum

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The Head of the Joint Chief of Staff, General, Dr. Kamal Abdul Maroof Al-Mahi has described the Sudanese-Egyptian relations as historical and deeply rooted.

General, Abdul Maroof who met, Wednesday, the Egyptian Military Attaché, in Khartoum, Brig. Haitham Al-Tawajni has renewed Sudan's keenness to develop its relations with Egypt in military cooperation, exchange of experiments and the joint work to serve the interests of the people of the two countries, specially, border security in the wake of the security challenges facing the region.

Meanwhile, The Egyptian Military Attaché has conveyed to General, Abdul Maroof the congratulations of his Egyptian counterpart for taking office as the Head of the Joint of Staff, affirming the strong relations between the people of the two countries.

Sudan

80-Year-Old Sheikh 'Barbarically Tortured to Death' in Jebel Marra

An 80-year-old sheikh has died in the custody of the Sudanese government forces in Darfur's East Jebel Marra. He… Read more »

Read the original article on SNA.

Copyright © 2018 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.