Sudan: Joint Chief of Staff Meets Egyptian Defense Attaché in Khartoum

Khartoum — The Head of the Joint Chief of Staff, General, Dr. Kamal Abdul Maroof Al-Mahi has described the Sudanese-Egyptian relations as historical and deeply rooted.

General, Abdul Maroof who met, Wednesday, the Egyptian Military Attaché, in Khartoum, Brig. Haitham Al-Tawajni has renewed Sudan's keenness to develop its relations with Egypt in military cooperation, exchange of experiments and the joint work to serve the interests of the people of the two countries, specially, border security in the wake of the security challenges facing the region.

Meanwhile, The Egyptian Military Attaché has conveyed to General, Abdul Maroof the congratulations of his Egyptian counterpart for taking office as the Head of the Joint of Staff, affirming the strong relations between the people of the two countries.