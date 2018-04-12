Angola/Egypt: Egypt Five-a-Side Soccer Team in Luanda

Luanda — Egypt under -18 five-a-side soccer team arrived in Luanda on Wednesday afternoon to play with Angola national team at Cidadela pavilion on Saturday April 14 for first " leg " of last qualifying round to the Youth Olympic Games, 2018 in Argentina.

The Egyptian delegation is comprised by 24 members, including players, coaches and sport officials.

To reach this stage, Angola defeated Morocco in two matches by 5-4, while Egypt overcame Mozambique by 10-3.

The second "leg" match will be played on 25 April in Cairo.

The 3rd edition of the Youth Olympic Games will take place as from 8 to 16 October in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and will have only one African representative.