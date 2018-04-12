12 April 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Ogun 3rd African Drum Festival Begins April 19, Soyinka, 91-Year-Old Drummer to Feature

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Charles Coffie-Gyamfi

Abeokuta — Drummers from 20 African countries and 20 states of the federation will gather between Thursday, April 19 and Saturday, April 21, 2018 to participate in the third edition of the African drum festival in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

The festival, introduced by Governor Ibikunle Amosun's administration in 2016, is aimed at showcasing the African culture.

Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, is one of the prominent personalities to feature in the festival. Also, a 91-year- old drummer and a teenage drummer are among those who had confirmed their participation.

Soyinka, who spoke through his representative, Mr. Jahman Anikulapo, at the ceremony where the logo of the festival was unveiled, stated: "Drum is not only for entertainment, it's also used for cultural and socio-economic promotion.

"Drums and Drumming are important features of the African culture that cut across the strata of the continent.

"There is nowhere you don't have one type of drum or the other and if we are to revive our ideals and ideas as a continent, we must start with a culture that cuts across, which is drumming."

Meanwhile, the governor, while unveiling the festival's logo, assured that this year's festival would be spiced with a workshop and exhibition.

He said: "The festival will not just be centralised, we will be going to other senatorial districts and other states."

Nigeria

Inflation Rate Drops for 14th Consecutive Time

For the 14th consecutive time since January 2017, inflation rate inched closer to the single digits target set by both… Read more »

Read the original article on Guardian.

Copyright © 2018 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.