Cameroon: Commonwealth Games - Seyi Wilfried Qualifies for Semi-Finals

Seyi Wilfried continues to instill hope in Cameroonians at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia. The young and energetic boxer beat New Zealand's Ryan Scaife 5-0 in the 75kgs boxing quarterfinals at the Oxenford Studios yesterday April 11, 2018 to qualify for the semi-final stage of the competition.

The qualification of Seyi Wilfried is a source of hope for Team Cameroon especially as the group is faced with the problem of defection of some of its athletes. Seyi will have to train more to be able to face the task ahead. He will fight with Scotland's John Docherty tomorrow April 13, 2018 at Oxenford Studios.

It wasn't a bright day for Team Cameroon in athletics. Sandrine Mbumi finished 15th on the general classification in the women's long jump competition after jumping a distance of 6. 02. She was eliminated from the competition as she could not meet the required distance of 6.60 or featured among the first 12 to advance to the final round.

In the women's 200m semifinal race Germain Abessolo Bivina was eliminated. In the men's long jump final Marcel Mayack II was equally eliminated after jumping a distance of 7.70. He competed with top athletes like South Africa's Luvo Manyonga who finished first creating a new games record of 8.41. Luvo Manyonga was followed by Australia's Henry Frayne 8.33 and South Africa's Ruswhal Samaai 8.22.

The quarterfinals of the freestyle wrestling competition begin today April 12, 2018 at the Carrara Sports Arena in Gold Coast. Cameroon's Danielle Sino Guemde will fight with India's Kiran in the women's freestyle 76kgs quarterfinal competition.

The other Cameroonian wrestlers will enter the ring tomorrow. They are Josephe Essombe Tiako (57kgs), Cedric Nyamsi Tchougah (97kgs) and Gaelle Alakame Anzong (68kgs).

