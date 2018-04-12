The Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) advocacy group has said if the rest of the kidnapped Chibok girls were not released before Saturday, it would mark the fourth anniversary of their abduction with a rally, vigil and prayers in Lagos and Abuja.

In a statement yesterday in Lagos by Yemisi Ransome-Kuti, the group added that it would engage members of the Chibok community.

The two-day programme, according to the statement, would feature a march, interfaith vigil, Christian and Muslim prayers as well as a town hall meeting.

Pastor Tunde Bakare is to deliver the lecture while the prayer sessions would be handled by Pastor Ituah Ighodalo and Imam Nojeem Jimoh.

While applauding the Federal Government for the rescue of 107 Chibok 106 Dapchi girls, BBOG however, vowed, that it would not abdicate its demand for the unconditional release of the remaining school children and other Nigerians still in captivity.

Ransome-Kuti noted in the release: "While we are aware of the efforts made so far, and commend the government for the recovery of 107 Chibok girls, and 106 Dapchi girls, we will not relent in our advocacy and strident demands for the rescue of our school children and fellow citizens from captivity.

"As concerned citizens of this country, the #BringBackOurGirls (BBOG) advocacy group has highlighted the plight of these innocent girls and other victims of insurgency, even at a global level and engaged the government and other agencies in a constructive manner to secure the rescue of the girls.

"We empathise with the traumatised families of all the victims of insurgency, those missing, deceased, and forcibly removed from government schools where their parents thought they would be safe. We pray that many more families will be able to share in the joy of their children coming back home."

The group appealed to all to pressurise the government in putting an end to abductions, extremism and insecurity.