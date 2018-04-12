11 April 2018

Ghana: UER Nursing Trainees Demand 3 Months Outstanding Allowances

By Samuel Akapule

Bolgatanga — Students of the nursing training colleges in the Upper East Region have expressed worry about Government's delay in the payment of their monthly allowance for the past three months beginning from January to March 2018.

Speaking at a press conference organised by the students in Bolgatanga on Monday, the spokesperson of the group, Mr Dawani Kenensua, noted that the failure of the Government to pay their monthly allowance for the past three to four months was having untold hardship on them.

According to the students, apart from the fact that most of them could not pay their school fees, others also found it very difficult to carry out the ongoing project works assigned to them as final year students.

They indicated that as a result of the restoration of the allowances by the ruling government, most of their parents and guidance had refused to cater for their needs.

That, they noted was affecting their academic work and therefore, appealed to the Government to, as a matter of urgency, release the unpaid allowances to them to help relieve them from hardship.

They also disclosed that since the beginning of the restoration of the allowances about 40 per cent of the students in nursing training colleges in the region had not benefited from the allowance and therefore, appealed to the Government to cater for the needs of such students.

The restoration of the nursing and teacher trainees allowance was greeted with happiness and wild jubilations.

In the Upper East Region, the nursing trainees prior to the end of 2017 marched on the principal streets of Bolgatanga to thank the President for honouring his campaign promise which contributed largely to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) winning the elections.

The erstwhile National Democratic Congress, under President Mahama administration abolished the teacher and nursing trainees allowance by ending the quota system and allowed for more enrollment into nursing and teacher training colleges.

The training colleges in the region are the Zuarungu Nursing and Health Assistant Training College, Bolgatanga Midwifery Training College, the Bolgatanga Nursing Training College, Presbyterian Nurses Training College, Bawku and the Navrongo Community Health Nurses Training College in Navrongo.

