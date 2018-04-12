Ghana: Liberty Test for Ashantigold

Ghana Premier League (GPL) leaders, Ashantigold face a tough test at the Carl Reindorf Park at Dansoman in Accra where they line up against a resurgent Liberty Professionals side in a top GPL week six clash.

The 'Miners' are yet to taste defeat after five games and have already recorded wins against the giants - Hearts and Kotoko.

That tremendous feat places them at the top of the league summit with 13 points, followed in second place by Inter Allies with nine points.

The run may be under significant threat after Liberty coach Reginald Asante Boateng made it clear after his team's 2-0 triumph against XI Wonders that they were getting their acts together.

AshGold's Coach, C.K Akunnor has build what look like a very solid team capable of beating any opposition and is pivoted around Shafiu Mohammed, Joshua Tijani, Ibrahim Samed and Mccarthy Appiah.

In getting a point from the game the Miners hope to win, Liberty must adopt a strategy to apply the brakes on their slippery attacking arsenal and also find a way to create the chances for Brite Andoh and Benjamin Eshun to score.

Asante Kotoko will be presented an opportunity to make amends for their abysmal performance at the Len Clay Stadium against Ashantigold when they face-off with Ebusua Dwarfs at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Coach Fabin and his charges lost 2-0 in Obuasi following an improved outing by the Miners in the second half; the first half ended goalless.

The Porcupines seem to be enduring a period of inconsistent performances after earning two wins, two losses and a draw heading into match day six.

They are currently sixth on the table behind the likes of Medeama, WAFA and Dreams FC.

Against Dwarfs, Kotoko has the chance to improve and return to winning ways considering the lacklustre display by their guest.

However, considering the difficult nature of matches involving the two, Kotoko must thread with caution else they will be forced to swallow a bitter pill in front of their supporters.

The 'Abontua-Abontua' lads' best result at the Baba Yara Stadium came last season when they managed to secure 0-0 draw against the Porcupines.

The key battles will be between Seth Opare, Jordan Opoku, Frank Sarfo Gyamfi and Jackson Owusu against the Crab's quartet of Amoah Mensah, Solomon Okudzeto ,Osman Mohammed and Masawudu Awudu.

Dwarfs dependable midfield maestro Isaac Donkor will miss out due to suspension.

Accra Hearts of Oak will be eager to recover from their shocking 3-0 loss in the hands of Berekum Chelsea when they clash with bogey-side Wa All Stars at the Cape Coast Stadium.

Hearts just like rivals Kotoko have had a topsy-turvy season and lie in seventh place behind their bitter rivals after also recording two wins, two losses and a draw.

Wa All Stars in recent times have been a thorn in the flesh of the Phobians but they must put their managerial challenges behind them if they are to come out of the encounter unharmed.

Phobian dangerman, Winful Cobbina has been a pale shadow of himself this season and may take advantage to re-announce his presence.

Other games will see current champions Aduana Stars welcome XI Wonders to the Agyemang Badu Park; WAFA will seek to make amends after stumbling 1-0 in Tema to Inter Allies as they host Medeama in Sogakope.

The rest of the fixtures will see Bechem United slug it out with Dreams at the Fosu Gyeabour Park in Bechem whiles Elmina Sharks face an uphill task against second-placed Inter Allies at the Ndoum Stadium.

Karela's game against Berekum Chelsea will be played at the Baba Yara stadium tomorrow.