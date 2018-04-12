Egypt: Shoukry Praises Strength of Egypt-Cyprus Relations

Minister of Foreign Affairs Sameh Shoukry praised on Tuesday 10/4/2018 the strength of Egypt-Cyprus relations in all domains.

Shoukry's remarks came at a joint press conference with his Cypriot counterpart Nikos Christodoulides on his first visit to Cairo since he assumed his post in March 2018.

The talks touched on bilateral ties in various fields, a plan for the future of Cairo-Nicosia cooperation in addition to the several challenges facing the two counties with regard to preserving security and peace in the Eastern Mediterranean, Shoukry said.

The Egyptian top diplomat added that he discussed with Christodoulides the Palestinian cause in all its aspects, the Syrian crisis as well as the role played by Cyprus to post the European Union circles on the conditions and developments in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Shoukry asserted that Egypt is keen to continue interacting with Cyprus and other partners in the European Union on the basis of mutual respect, common interests and non-interference in the internal affairs of each other.

Meanwhile, the Cypriot FM affirmed the depth and strength of relations between Cairo and Nicosia in all fields.

Christodoulides added that Egypt and Cyprus are keen on the region affairs, noting that bilateral cooperation is based on mutual trust, dialogue and understanding.

On that score, he said today's meeting tackled joint cooperation in the fields of energy and economy, pointing out that the Cypriot companies are very keen to invest in Egypt.

The Cypriot minister also underscored the importance of trilateral cooperation among Egypt, Cyprus and Greece.

Separately, Christodoulides stressed that Cyprus supports Egypt in its efforts to counter terrorism.