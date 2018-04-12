Egypt: Xi Jinping Sends Congratulatory Message to Abdel-Fattah Al-Sisi On His Election As President of Egypt

On April 2, 2018, President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory message to President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi of Egypt, congratulating him on his re-election as President of Egypt.

Xi Jinping pointed out in the congratulatory message that China and Egypt enjoy a long-standing friendship which is brimming with new vitality as time goes by. In recent years, I have kept close exchanges with you, and I am gratified to see that political mutual trust between the two countries has been constantly deepened; practical cooperation has been continuously advanced; people-to-people and cultural exchanges have become more active; and the hearts of the two peoples have been brought ever closer. It is hoped that the Egyptian people, under the leadership of President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi, would continuously score more important achievements in exploring the development path that suits its own national conditions. Attaching great importance to the development of China-Egypt relations, I stand ready to continuously make joint efforts with you to constantly elevate China-Egypt comprehensive strategic partnership to new stages, so as to better benefit the two countries and the two peoples.