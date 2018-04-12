Egypt: Sisi - Egypt-UAE Ties Model of Arab Strategic Coop.

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi asserted that relations between Egypt and the UAE represent an excellent model of constructive strategic cooperation among Arab countries. He cited the UAE effective role in strengthening joint Arab action.

President Sisi made the remarks during his meeting with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Deputy Commander of the UAE Armed Forces Mohammed bin Zayed al Nahyan, who pays a two-day visit to Cairo, presidential spokesman Bassam Radi said in a statement on Tuesday.

At the beginning of the meeting, President Sisi welcomed Sheikh Mohammed and expressed Egypt's appreciation of the UAE leadership under President Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Also, President Sisi hailed the historic and strong ties binding the two countries, stressing Cairo's keenness on fostering cooperation with Abu Dhabi in different fields, the spokesman added.

For his part, Sheikh Mohammed congratulated Sisi on his re-election as Egypt's president, the spokesman noted.

The UAE is proud of its historic and strategic relations with Egypt, the crown prince said, adding that his country was looking forward to fostering bilateral cooperation in various areas.

Talks focused on means of strengthening bilateral ties at all levels and the latest regional developments, in addition to some issues of common concern, the spokesman said.

Sisi and bin Zayed agreed to continue coordination and consultation among Arab states to overcome challenges and resolve crises facing the Arab nation, including interference in the internal affairs of Arab countries, with the aim of destabilizing the region, the spokesman added.

The two sides voiced their support for any efforts to reach a political solution to each of the regional crises, putting into consideration the importance of preserving sovereignty of states.

Sisi and Sheikh Mohammed touched on the counter-terrorism efforts, as they saw eye to eye on the necessity of fighting terrorism and the extremist thought from different aspects.

Moreover, they shed light on the significance of uniting the international community's efforts and cementing the joint Arab action to cut off funds, weapons and recruits for terrorist groups.

The UAE stands by Egypt in its fight against terrorism and extremism, the crown prince underlined, praising Egypt's role in bolstering regional security and stability.