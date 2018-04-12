Egypt: Unemployment Rate Reduced Due to National Projects - Min.

Minister of Manpower Mohamed Saafan said, on Tuesday, that the rate of unemployment declined due to the national projects, which are carried out under the auspices of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi.

Saffan was speaking during his meeting with Tunisian Minister of Social Affairs Mohamed Trabelsi on the sidelines of the 45th session of the Arab Labor Conference in Cairo.

During the meeting, both ministers discussed the labor conditions in the two countries and means of settling the problem of unemployment.