Ghana: Second Edition of National Core Subjects Quiz Launched

The second edition of the National Core Subjects Quiz (NCSQ) has been launched in Accra. Scheduled for April 16 to May 4, 25 basic schools within the Greater Accra Region are expected to participate.

The three-week competition under the theme, "Innovation with selflessness; Keys to impactful leadership is aimed at testing the strength of the pupils as far as the core subjects are concerned and also build a healthy relationship between schools in the region."

Speaking at the launch, Circuit Supervisor at Abelemkpe in Accra, Mercy Asamoah said the basic school is very essential in building a great future for Ghanaian students.

She said, "The basic level is the foundation for children and such competitions would put them on the right path to achieve academic laurels."

She also urged organisers to ensure that the competition is maintained for upcoming generation of pupils to benefit.

The Supervisor also challenged the pupils to do well in the competition and gain the needed recognition for their schools and country at large.

The theme for the event, she said, was carefully selected as the country needs to produce innovative students that would eventually become effective leaders in society.

Quiz mistress, Naa Ayikailey Tagoe asked teachers to come on board to support and motivate the pupils to give out their best during the competition.

She also urged the contestants to be confident and express themselves well, as that is the only way to get to the top.

A member of the organising committee, Albert Tetteh added that, they are looking forward to a more competitive completion this year.

"Over 200 schools showed interest in the competition but only 25 would be competing and they are geared up to give each other a run for their money," he stated.

A teacher at the StandFast Emmathess School at Teshie, Dorothy Tetteh also lauded the initiative and said they were looking forward to an exciting competition.

She was also optimistic that her school would do well in the competition though they are appearing for the first time.

"We are preparing very well for the competition and would surely make a mark or possibly win the ultimate prize," she stated.

Other schools competing in this year's event include, Favor Complex, E.P Basic School, Last Chance Academy, New Order Preparatory, La Bawaleshie JHS and Emmanuel Good News School.

Last year's event was won by Dayspring Montessori International School.