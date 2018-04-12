Ghana: Two Dome Kwabenya Police Cell Breakers Jailed 66 Months

Two out of 12 persons arraigned in connection with the Dome Kwabenya District Police Station cell break, and killing of a policeman, in January, have been jailed a total of 66 months by the Accra Circuit Court "One".

Convicts, Emmanuel Quartey and Kofi Darko, were found guilty on charges of conspiracy to commit crime and abetment and would serve 34 and 32 months respectively, in hard labour.

This brings to four the number of persons jailed since the beginning of the trial.

On February 14, the court presided by Mr. Aboagye Tandoh jailed Prince Osei, also known as Bebe, a scrap dealer and Atta Kwadwo, a driver's mate, 30 months each.

They were convicted on their own plea of guilty to two counts of conspiracy to commit crime and escaping from lawful custody.

Meanwhile, the first prosecution witness had given evidence on the other 10 accused, being tried for different charges of abetment to escape from lawful custody.

Led in evidence by the prosecutor, Superintendent Kwaku Bempah, General Lance Corporal Robert Owusu said the accused fired gun shots and asked him to release the keys to the cell and he obliged.

The witness, however, said he did not see the faces of those who fired the gunshots because he had his face to the ground.

Lance Corporal Samira Mohammed, the second prosecution witness corroborated the evidence of her colleague but added that one of the accused pointed a gun at her.

She told the court that the accused took away her laptop and computer.

The facts according to the prosecution are that, the accused on January 21, 2018, attacked the Kwabenya Police Station, and freed their colleagues, who were detained for various crimes.

He said two of the accused who went to the police station, pretended to lodge a complaint, entered the charge office, and told the officer at the counter that someone had borrowed their money and refused to pay back.

Supt.Bempah said Robert Owusu, the witness, then in charge advised them to initiate civil proceedings against them in court.

Few moments later, the two signaled their colleagues who laid ambush and they attacked the police station resulting in the death of Inspector Emmanuel Ashielevi, who was on duty and held two others hostage.

The prosecutor told the court the accused took the keys to the cell and released inmates, namely Chibuzor Akwuba, believed to be a Nigerian, Emmanuel Kotey, Rockson Edem, Dickson Ofori, Osei Kwadwo and Kofi Darko.

The case has been adjourned to April 13, 16 and 18.