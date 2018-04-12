11 April 2018

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana: Vice President Leads Delegation to Silicon Valley, U.S.

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Yaw Kyei

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, accompanied by the leaders of 15 local ICT firms have left the country for a five-day working visit to the high-tech city of Silicon Valley, California, in the United States.

The I.T firms include GHIPSS, Hubtel, SoftTribe, DreamOval, GE, IBM, Trotro tractor, EDEL Technology Consulting, Rancord, Nsano, Expresspay, Bluespace, Callens Solution, Bsystems, and IT Consortium.

During the visit, the Vice President will hold discussions with Silicon Valley's technology leaders to explore the possibilities of developing strategic insight, decisions and partnerships with the view of helping to enhance the digitisation of the Ghanaian economy to move Ghana Beyond Aid.

It would be recalled that the Vice President recently visited a number of Ghanaian ICT firms to understand their challenges in order to aid policy formulation.

The visit to Silicon Valley by the Vice President and the leadership of the Ghanaian ICT firms is to engage the world leaders in ICT in order to exchange ideas and fashion Ghanaian solutions to Ghanaian challenges.

Vice President Bawumia is scheduled to meet with corporate executives of cutting edge digital technology organisations including Microsoft, Facebook, Tesla, and Alphabet, and visit a number of facilities including the G.E. Digital Centre and the IBM Watson Centre.

The Vice President will also meet with the Ghanaian community and brief them on happenings back home.

The Vice President returns to Accra on Saturday, April 14, 2018.

Ghana

Police Depot Schools Accused of Charging Unapproved Fees

Prof Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa - Director General of the Ghana Education Service Read more »

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Copyright © 2018 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.