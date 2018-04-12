Ghana: Vice President Leads Delegation to Silicon Valley, U.S.

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, accompanied by the leaders of 15 local ICT firms have left the country for a five-day working visit to the high-tech city of Silicon Valley, California, in the United States.

The I.T firms include GHIPSS, Hubtel, SoftTribe, DreamOval, GE, IBM, Trotro tractor, EDEL Technology Consulting, Rancord, Nsano, Expresspay, Bluespace, Callens Solution, Bsystems, and IT Consortium.

During the visit, the Vice President will hold discussions with Silicon Valley's technology leaders to explore the possibilities of developing strategic insight, decisions and partnerships with the view of helping to enhance the digitisation of the Ghanaian economy to move Ghana Beyond Aid.

It would be recalled that the Vice President recently visited a number of Ghanaian ICT firms to understand their challenges in order to aid policy formulation.

The visit to Silicon Valley by the Vice President and the leadership of the Ghanaian ICT firms is to engage the world leaders in ICT in order to exchange ideas and fashion Ghanaian solutions to Ghanaian challenges.

Vice President Bawumia is scheduled to meet with corporate executives of cutting edge digital technology organisations including Microsoft, Facebook, Tesla, and Alphabet, and visit a number of facilities including the G.E. Digital Centre and the IBM Watson Centre.

The Vice President will also meet with the Ghanaian community and brief them on happenings back home.

The Vice President returns to Accra on Saturday, April 14, 2018.