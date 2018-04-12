Tanzania: Raia Mwema Newspaper Journalist, Editors to Be Interrogated By Parliament

Dodoma — A Dar es Salaam-based journalist, Paschal Mayallah and editors of a weekly tabloid, Raia Mwema, are expected to be grilled by the Parliamentary Ethical Committee following an article published in the paper on April 9' edition.

Speaker of The Parliament, Job Ndugai said the article tarnished the image of the Bunge.

This comes after a Member of Parliament for Ulanga, Mr Goodluck Mlinga (CCM) sought the guidance of the deputy speaker on Monday April 9. Mr Mlinga wanted to know, whether the article titled 'Bunge linajipendekeza' isn't tarnishing the national assembly image.

Speaker Ndugai today Thursday April 12 resolved in Parliament that the writer of the article and newspaper editors be summoned by the parliamentary ethics committee of the parliament.