Kenya: What Kenyan MPs Must Learn From U.S. Senate, According to Online Community

Many Kenyans online are of the view that Members of Parliament ought to draw important lessons from the US senate on how to grill influential people in the society.

The online community expressed its admiration for the US Senate over how it handled Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg, terming it as a worthwhile grilling session for users who sought to know about the app's security.

Other drew comparison with a session of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security which recently grilled Interior cabinet secretary Fred Matiang'i regarding the plight of Kenyan born lawyer Miguna Miguna last month at the JKIA leading to his deportation from the country for a second time within two months.

Many users wee of the view that MPs who conducted the session seemed intimidated by Mating'i, allowing him to dominate the session.

Here are some of the thoughts Kenyans shared regarding what legislators should learn from the Zuckerberg-Senate session.

Could Kenyan parliamentarians follow the grilling of Mark Zuckerberg by the US Senate Judiciary Committee and learn something different from their vioja bungeni drama?

-- Nelson Havi (@NelsonHavi) April 10, 2018

As my friend Nelson Havi has just tweeted, Kenyan MPs ought to watch now the Live US Congress Parliamentary Committee interrogation of Mark Zuckerberg, the Owner Of Facebook. Though Zuckerberg is worth us$64B (Kshs. 6.4Trillion), the US MPs are not cowed by nor court jester him.

-- Donald B Kipkorir (@DonaldBKipkorir) April 10, 2018

Kenyan MP's should learn from how these Senators are enquiring from Zuckerberg, @SenBlumenthal excellent line of questioning. Those jokers who gave Matiangi a free Mic to regurgitate.

-- Raila Junior Odinga (@Railajunior) April 10, 2018

Lol, imagine the Kenyan parliament summoning Mark Zuckerberg. He would just throw around a bunch of tech words and completely confuse them

-- Innchy (@innchy_jay) April 11, 2018

Watching Mark Zuckerberg being grilled by the US Senate shows you that whatever grilling goes on in Kenyan and African parliaments isn't even at a debate club level

-- Mariga W Thoithi (@MarigaWangombe) April 10, 2018

They don't watch CNN or any international media so they wouldn't learn a thing

-- Ramadhanrehema (@Ramadhanrehema1) April 11, 2018

Beautiful system of check and balances. Kenyan MPs and politicians may need another full century to reach there! What a shame for us.

-- Tonui Julius K. (@TonuiTee) April 10, 2018