Kenya: Another Con Emerges in Kisumu, Targets MCAs

A con masquerading as a county official has been soliciting for 'lunch' from some Kisumu ward representatives, the MCAs say.

Deputy Speaker Erick Agolla said the impersonator poses as Kisumu county director of education and goes by the name 'Gladys'.

The text messages read, "Good afternoon mheshimiwa. I am Gladys, the county director of education, send me lunch," Mr Agolla said on Tuesday when he raised the issue in the House.

While labelling the impersonator 'lunch solicitor general', Mr Agolla said he had received numerous texts and calls with the latest one coming few minutes before he entered the chamber.

"Since Monday, the woman has been on my neck and she is so persistent asking me for lunch. She even has the audacity of making follow up," said Mr Agolla.

The same complain had earlier been raised by the Majority Leader Kenneth Odhiambo and other MCAs.

The majority leader said 'Gladys' contacted him on Tuesday with a similar request for 'lunch'.

"I told her off because I didn't know her," said Onyango.

He said when they contacted county director of Education Sabina Aroni, she denied that she was behind the texts messages.

When interviewed by the Nation, Mrs Aroni said the same person sent text messages to two Kisumu MPs posing as her.

Geoffrey Kathurima, Kisumu county criminal investigations officer said the MCAs are yet to lodge official complaints or record statements on the matter.