11 April 2018

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Speaker Briefed On Coming U.S. Congressional Visit to Sudan

Khartoum — The Speaker of National Assembly, professor Ibrahim Ahmed Omar, was Wednesday briefed on the arrangements for the coming visit by an American congressional delegation, to the country

The visit comes on the invitation of Sudanese businessman, Bashir Hassan Bashir. During the three day visit the delegation will meet a number of businessmen and be briefed on the economic situation in the Sudan and investment opportunities.

He said the visit seeks to foster the parliamentary and the economic relations between the Sudan and the USA following the revocation of the economic sanctions on the Sudan.

