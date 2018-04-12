Sudan - Japan Sign Agreement On Joining WTO

Khartoum — Sudan and Japan have signed an agreement at the end of bilateral talks at the head office of the Japanese mission in Geneva, on Sudan joining the World Trade Organization WTO

The agreement included the areas and framework of cooperation between the Sudan and japan with regards to joining the world trade organization particularly the trade, goods and services areas

The agreement was signed by Sudan's ambassador to the UN permanent mission in Geneva, Dr Mustafa Osman Ismail while the Japanese permanent representative to the UN Geneva office and WTO signed for his country.

Dr Ismail pointed out that the signing of the agreement following intensive bilateral talks between the two sides and that Japan is considered one of the friends of the Sudan and has been exerting intensive efforts for the Sudan to join the world trade organization as well as Japan's efforts and assistance via JAICA in the different domains.

The Japanese representative has meanwhile commended the spirit of cooperation that prevailed during the negotiations which would ultimately contribute to the Sudan joining the world trade body. He underlined Sudan's importance in the world and regional surrounding.