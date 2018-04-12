After a poor start with defeats from England and Uganda, Malawi Queens have been on fire winning their remaining preliminary round games including a stunning upset win over New Zealand's Silver Ferns on Sunday, but could not achieve thier hopes of a top-six finish at the on-going Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in Australia despite beating Wales on Wednesday.

Malawi Queens hammered Wales 68-53 in their final Pool B match but not enough basket to get the top-six finish.

The Queens won three of the four quarters as they showed their dominance over the European side.

The Welsh had a great start but they missed their chances and Malawi capitalised..

The Queens have finished third in their group while Wales are bottom.

That 57-53 win over the world's second-best team meant there was a genuine buzz around Malawi -- ranked sixth in the world before the competition.

And they matched the building hype with the narrowest of wins over the Scotland , holding on 51-50 despite conceding a string of scoring opportunities in the dying moments.

Then went on to beat Wales.

Malawi's coach Whyte Mulilima said his charges had put up a great fight.

He said beating New Zealand was the highlight for Malawi at the games, saying they deafeated the untouchables.

"New Zealand are the number two team in the world. Beating the champions means we are good. We are better. Our ranking should go up two [places] just by beating New Zealand."

That win was even more remarkable given Malawi had lost to Uganda in its previous match, before picking itself off the canvas to post its first-ever win over the Silver Ferns.

International media also loved Malawi Queens for their 'taste of drama'.

After winning with New Zealand, the Queens were on spotlight as players collapsed to the floor, Malawi's coach gesticulated towards the crowd with arms raised, before the entire team took it up a notch with synchronised dance moves.