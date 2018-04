Joint maritime drills between Egypt and the UAE "Khalifa-3" kicked off at the Red Sea on Tuesday. The war games will last for several days with the participation of naval and air forces from both sides in the Egyptian territorial waters.

The training comes as part of efforts to enhance the skills of forces in both Egypt and the UAE.

Also, the drills come within the framework of keenness of the Egyptian Armed Forces to exchange expertise with the forces of friendly countries.