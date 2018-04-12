11 April 2018

Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt: FM Welcomes Cypriot President's Visit to Cairo

Tagged:

Related Topics

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry voiced Egypt's keenness on receiving Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades as part of an initiative entitled "A Week To Revive The Roots" that is set to be held in Alexandria and Sharm el Sheikh on April 30 through May 6 for the Egyptian, Greek and Cypriot communities.

The foreign minister made the remarks during a meeting with his Cypriot counterpart Nikos Christodoulides, who is currently visiting Egypt, according to Foreign Ministry Spokesman Ahmed Abu Zeid.

Shoukry stressed the strong relations binding Egypt and Cyprus, hailing the historic ties binding both countries, a fact that has been reflected on cooperation relations in political, economic, military and cultural fields, said the spokesman.

Shoukry as well reviewed the latest domestic developments , highlighting the huge voter turnout in the presidential polls, the spokesman added.

For his part, the Cypriot minister stressed his keenness on this visit to Egypt at this time specifically as the first European minister to visit Cairo after the results of the presidential election, Abu Zeid noted.

Christodoulides praised relations with Egypt, terming it as a major partner for Cyprus at all levels, Abu Zeid said.

The meeting as well took up conditions in the Middle East region, topped by the Palestinian cause, Syrian conflict and situation in Libya along with the Cypriot case, Abu Zeid added.

Egypt

Egyptian-UAE Maritime Drills Kick Off

Joint maritime drills between Egypt and the UAE "Khalifa-3" kicked off at the Red Sea on Tuesday. The war games will… Read more »

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Copyright © 2018 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.