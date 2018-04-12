Egypt: FM Welcomes Cypriot President's Visit to Cairo

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry voiced Egypt's keenness on receiving Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades as part of an initiative entitled "A Week To Revive The Roots" that is set to be held in Alexandria and Sharm el Sheikh on April 30 through May 6 for the Egyptian, Greek and Cypriot communities.

The foreign minister made the remarks during a meeting with his Cypriot counterpart Nikos Christodoulides, who is currently visiting Egypt, according to Foreign Ministry Spokesman Ahmed Abu Zeid.

Shoukry stressed the strong relations binding Egypt and Cyprus, hailing the historic ties binding both countries, a fact that has been reflected on cooperation relations in political, economic, military and cultural fields, said the spokesman.

Shoukry as well reviewed the latest domestic developments , highlighting the huge voter turnout in the presidential polls, the spokesman added.

For his part, the Cypriot minister stressed his keenness on this visit to Egypt at this time specifically as the first European minister to visit Cairo after the results of the presidential election, Abu Zeid noted.

Christodoulides praised relations with Egypt, terming it as a major partner for Cyprus at all levels, Abu Zeid said.

The meeting as well took up conditions in the Middle East region, topped by the Palestinian cause, Syrian conflict and situation in Libya along with the Cypriot case, Abu Zeid added.