12 April 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Woman Wants Divorce Over Husband's Demands for Anal Sex

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Lexpress

A house wife, Asma'u Sulaiman, on Thursday prayed a Sharia court at Magajin Gari Kaduna to dissolve her marriage with her husband over frequent demand for anal sex.

Mrs. Suleiman also told the court that her husband, Nura Ahmad, has been assaulting and accusing her of infidelity.

"There was a time I went to my parents house over a misunderstanding I had with my husband, when I returned, he accused me of aborting my pregnancy which was not true," she told the court.

The complainant said she came to court to get justice as she could no longer endure the pain and was scared of contracting disease from anal sex.

However, Mr Ahmad denied the allegations made against him, saying they were untrue.

The judge, Musa Sa'ad, asked the woman if she had any witness that would testify for her and she answered in affirmative except for the intimacy scene.

The judge then adjourned the case to April 18 for the complainant to present her witnesses. (NAN)

Nigeria

U.S. Army Trains Nigerian Troops On Confronting Boko Haram

Some 12 U.S. soldiers have trained Nigerian troops on a six-week advice-and-assist mission in Jaji, Kaduna State,… Read more »

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Copyright © 2018 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.