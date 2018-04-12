Nigeria: 'Lagos Bridal Fashion Week' Accreditation Is Now Open

Lagos Bridal Fashion Week (LBFW) announces the opening of the online accreditation process for the coverage of Nigeria's first Bridal Fashion Week, scheduled to hold from 4th - 6th May 2018 at Balmoral Hall, Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island Lagos from 10 am - 10 pm daily.

We would like to invite members of the Press, Bloggers and Photographers, to join us during Lagos Bridal Fashion Week. Access to the show will be free of charge, and press attendees will be entitled to a number of exclusive benefits.

Lagos Bridal Fashion Week runs a strict press policy; only publications or organisations that are working in partnership with the event will be granted access.

Those interested in covering the LBFW events should register via this link

Each member of the team must register separately. Only those who have applied online (and have been accredited) will be given access to cover the Lagos Bridal Fashion Week.

Lagos Bridal Fashion Week reserves the right to refuse access to any publication or organisation.

Application closes Wednesday 25th April 2018.