12 April 2018

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Daystar University Shut Indefinitely After Student Unrest

Photo: Capital FM
Daystar University.
By Simon Ndonga

Nairobi — Daystar University has been closed indefinitely after student unrest seeking the resignation of Vice Chancellor Timothy Wachira over alleged mismanagement.

The University's Senate directed students at the Nairobi and Athi River campuses to vacate by noon Thursday.

"This informs you that Daystar University Senate sitting on 11th April 2018 closes the university by noon, 12 April 2018. The Senate consequently asks both students and staff to vacate both Athi River and Nairobi campuses by the indicated time," the notice read.

According to Senate Chairman James Kombo, international students residing at the Athi River campus have also been instructed to vacate and report to a designated desk in Nairobi by 2pm.

Police Wednesday night lobbed tear gas to quell unrest by some students at the Nairobi Campus while they protesting a failed meeting that was to take place between the Senate and the student leadership to discuss an audit report on financial management.

This angered the students who sought an explanation on the matter.

Police were called into the campus with orders to evict the students and some parents who were causing a standoff.

