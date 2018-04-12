12 April 2018

Government of Ghana (Accra)

Ghana: Vice President, Local ICT Leaders Visit Silicon Valley

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, left Accra, yesterday, for a five-day working visit to the high-tech city of Silicon Valley, California, United States of America.

He was accompanied by 15 leaders of Ghanaian Information and Communication Technology (ICT) firms, made up of representatives ofthe Ghana Interbank Payment and Settlement Systems (GhIPSS), Hubtel, SoftTribe, DreamOval, GE, IBM, TrotroTractor, EDEL Technology Consulting, Rancord, Nsano, Expresspay, Bluespace, Callens Solution, and Bsystems.

During the visit, the Vice President will hold discussions with Silicon Valley's thought and technology leaders to explore the possibilities of developing strategic insight, decisions and partnerships with the view to helping to enhance the digitisation of the Ghanaian economy to move Ghana beyond aid.

It would be recalled that the Vice President recently visited a number of Ghanaian ICT firms to understand their challenges in order to aid policy formulation.

The visit to Silicon Valley is, therefore, to engage world leaders in ICT in order to exchange ideas and fashion out Ghanaian solutions to Ghanaian challenges.

Vice President Bawumia is also scheduled to meet with Corporate Executives of cutting edge digital technology organisations, including Microsoft, Facebook, Tesla, and Alphabet, and visit a number of facilities, including the G.E. Digital Centre and the IBM Watson Centre.

He will also meet with the Ghanaian community and brief them on happenings back home.

The Vice President and his team are expected back home Saturday, April 14.

Source: ISD (Rex Mainoo Yeboah)

