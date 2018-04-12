Ethiopia/Libya: Abera Hits Four As Ethiopia Dismantle Libya

Ethiopia put seven past Libya in their second leg clash on Tuesday in Addis Ababa, to reach the final round.

Fans favourite Loza Abera struck four goals as 'Lucy' completed a double over Libya and progress 15-0 on aggregate.

It was a goal fest in the Ethiopian capital as the homers took a total domination of the game from the onset. Defensive midfielder Hiwot Dengiso gave Lucy the lead with a free-kick in the 13th minute that beat Libya goalkeeper Hallma Gubran. Abera doubled the advantage in the 27th minute with a fine volley from outside of the box. Captain Erehima Zarega headed home the third on the stroke of halftime giving the homers a 3-0 lead at the break.

Ethiopia persisted on their goal scoring prowess on resumption as Abera completed a second half hat-trick with goals in the 51st, 82nd 87th minutes whilst Senayt Boyzo struck the other goal with a curling effort from the edge of the box.

Lucy will face Algeria, who beat Senegal 2-0 in Algiers and 3-2 on aggregate at the final round in June.

The final tournament is scheduled for 17 November to 1 December 2018 in the Ghanaian cities of Accra and Cape Coast. The top three teams will represent Africa at the FIFA Women's World Cup France 2019.

Reactions

Selam Zereaye (Head Coach, Ethiopia)

It was a good game even though it seemed to be a one-sided affair. Our ultimatum is to qualify for the Women's Africa Cup of Nations. We will try to rectify our weaknesses for the upcoming fixture.

Hassan Forjani (Head Coach, Libya)

The Ethiopian side is very good. Our team has just started. Most of the players were having their debuts. We have not participated in the qualifier in the past compared to our opponents. We are in a building process so it is a huge for us to even play these two-legged games.