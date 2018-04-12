Ghana: First Lady Opens Melcom Art Gallery in Accra

press release

The Melcom Art Exhibition, a process that will offer opportunities to budding artists to create works that can sell Ghana locally and internationally, has opened in Accra.

The Exhibition, which is being organized on the theme: Art and Commerce, will feature as many Ghanaian artists as possible who, by their standards of the industry, qualify to show their creativity on national platforms.

Mr Larry Otoo, a renowned Ghanaian artist, who prefers to be identified as a contemporary traditionalist, is featuring in the maiden edition of the Exhibition under the sub-theme: Our Culture, Our Music.

In an address to open the Exhibition, the First Lady and Special Guest of Honour, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo, noted that art had an economic value and was closely tied with civilization.

Mrs Akufo-Addo said support for Ghanaian artists would promote interest in art, boost the morale of artists and contribute to the Buy Ghana Campaign.

She, therefore, urged corporate Ghana to assist Ghanaian artists to grow and maximize their inherent potential, and commended Melcom for leading that endeavour by providing artists a platform to display their works at no cost.

The First Lady praised the artist whose works were on exhibition for maintaining originality and urged him to impart the knowledge to the youth.

Announcing the details of the Exhibition, Mr Godwin Avenorgbo, Director of Communications, Melcom Group of Companies, said Melcom was donating exhibition space at its Achimota Shopping Centre, free of charge, for Ghanaian artists to market their works. Mr Avenorgbo said Melcom was collaborating with Big Apples Gallery who would be co-ordinating the entire exhibition.

He mentioned Nana Kwesi Agyare Ansah, Seth Alipo, Esther Khaki Ceaser, Daniel Ametepe Kukubor, Ayi Mensah, Osei Bonsu, Isshaq Ismail, Odei Nyamekye and Maxwell Boadi as some of the participating artists.

He said each participating Artist would exhibit under a sub-theme that best described his or her work. Mr Avenorgbo underscored the role and importance of art in society and stressed the need to accord art the recognition it deserved by growing it.

He urged shoppers to patronize the art works on exhibition by purchasing them as office or home décor.

Source: ISD (G.D. Zaney, Esq.)