Angola: Ruling MPLA Politburo Recommends Agreement On Teachers' Strike

Luanda — The Secretariat of the ruling MPLA politburo recommended on Wednesday, in Luanda, to the Angolan government to tirelessly seek an agreement to end the teachers' strike taking place since April 9.

The strike, taking place nationwide and is set to end on April 27, resulted from complaints presented by the Teachers' Trade Union since 2013.

Since 2013 that the Teachers' Trade Union has been complaining about the need for approval of the new Teaching Profession Statute and the updating process of teachers' categories (which has implication on salaries) updating of their categories and inclusion of those in probation regime to effective (full time) staff.

According to the communiqué from the second extraordinary meeting of the MPLA, presided over by its vice-president, João Lourenço, the organ appeals teachers for patriotic attitude, for the sake of the children and of the right to education.

The meeting aimed at assessing various issues concerning the country and internal life of the party.