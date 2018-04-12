11 April 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Ghana's Economy Grew By 8.5 Percent in 2017 - Provisional Estimate

Tagged:

Related Topics

Ghana's economy grew by 8.5 per cent in 2017 - the fastest rate in five years - mainly due to increased oil and gas production, the country's statistics office said on Wednesday.

The office noted in a statement in Ghana that the West African nation recorded economic growth of 3.7 per cent in 2016.

It indicated that growth in the fourth quarter of 2017 reached 8.1 per cent, compared with 9.7 per cent in the third quarter of the year under review.

It stated that third quarter figure was revised upward from 9.3 per cent.

Ghana, which exports cocoa and gold, started oil production in late 2010 from its flagship offshore Jubilee field with a daily output of 100,000 barrels per day.

It recorded its fastest ever growth rate of 14 percent in 2011 and the economy grew by 9.3 per cent in 2012.

The Ghana Government statistician, Baah Wadieh, told reporters in Accra that "oil and gas are the key drivers of the growth.

Ghana

Vice President, Local ICT Leaders Visit Silicon Valley

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, left Accra, yesterday, for a five-day working visit to the high-tech city of… Read more »

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Copyright © 2018 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.