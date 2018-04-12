Luanda — The chairman of the Angolan Football Federation (FAF), Artur Almeida, last Wednesday in Luanda announced the support of Angola to Morocco's bid to host the 2026 Football World Cup, a bid also made by the United States of America, Canada and Mexico.

Artur Almeida was speaking at a press conference held in the ambit of the visit to Angola of the Moroccan World Cup bid ambassadors, namely the former star of the Senegalese team, El Hadji Diouf, and the former Cameroonian goal-keeper, Antoine Bell.

"To support Morocco is to unite Africa and make it become stronger, considering the visibility of such event", said the FAF boss.

He went on to stress that although this bid can be seen as a particular mater of Morocco, it must however be supported, because it can elevate African continent, since it can be the second time this region hosts such an event, after South Africa in 2010.

Meanwhile, El Hadji Diouf and Antoine Bell visited the 22 de Junho Stadium, in Luanda, an infrastructure that belongs to the Interclube Club, and the Football Academy of 1º de Agosto Club.

The announcement of the country that will host the 2026 World Cup is scheduled to take place on 13 June, this year, in Moscow (Russia).