12 April 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Dengue Epidemics in Cazengo Municipality Under Control

Ndalatando — The Dengue epidemics, which recently has been detected in Cazengo Municipality, in the northern Cuanza Norte Province, is now under control and no new cases were recorded in the past 48 hours, following the diagnosis of the disease in 78 patients in the beginning of this week.

The information has been given to the press by the Cuanza Norte provincial health director, Maria Filomena Wilson.

The physician said the patients are not under any death risk, but one of them is in critical condition.

She informed also that a Health Ministry team is in the province to monitor the outbreak and conduct some tests, while a sensitisation campaign is underway.

She also seized the opportunity to disclose that the Dengue outbreak so far was only detected in Cazengo Municipality.

