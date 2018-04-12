12 April 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Industry and Agriculture Agreement to Facilitate Products Flow

Luanda — The ministries of Industry and Agriculture signed on Tuesday an agreement aimed at harnessing the locally produced agricultural products and enable the manufacturing process of small-sized factories located in several regions of the country.

According to the minister of Industry, Bernarda Martins, the initiative is part of the Rural Industry Promotion Programme (PROFIR), which so far counts on three factories already built.

The said fasctories - which cost the government about USD 2 million each - are located in the provinces of Benguela (centre-west), Malanje (north-central) and Zaire (north) and have the capacity to better use the local farmers' production.

On his turn, the minister of Agriculture, Marcos Nhunga, underscored that the deal represents a step forward, since this combination of synergies represent a significant contribution of the industrial sector to the flow of products of the peasants and provides revenues to the families.

The deal aims at contributing to the promotion of the rural industry through the emergence of micro and small size industrial companies in the manufacturing of agricultural products in direct connection with peasants and local farmers at level of the communes and municipalities, jointly with other governmental programmes.

The five-year deal will be assisted by the Angolan Industrial Institute (IDIA), which among other tasks will guarantee the acquisition by the industries of the agricultural products from peasants and farmers for its manufacturing through fair prices defined by the market.

Included in the Government Programme and the 2013-207 National Development Plan (PND), PROFIR was created under a presidential decree as part of the Angolan Industrialization Programme.

The programme embodies a set of measures and an Action Plan which articulated with other programmes underway in several localities is intended to boost micro and small size rural industries.

