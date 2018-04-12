Malawi: Man in Police Custody for Murder

Lilongwe — Police in Mponela on Sunday arrested 29-year-old Zakeyu Lambulani for allegedly murdering his cousin Sikisi Chalaza aged 50.

According to Central Region police spokesperson, Nolliettie Chihana Chimala, on March 26, 2018 Lambulani entered the maize field of Chalaza where he damaged some maize crops. After this incident, Chalaza used to go to insult Lambulani at his house for what he had done.

She further said one day Chalaza (deceased) got drunk and went to Lambulani's house where he started insulting him. This didn't go down well with the suspect who heatedly confronted Chalaza and a fight erupted.

"In the course of fighting, Lambulani took a metal bar and hit Chalaza in the head several times to the extent that he collapsed. Chalaza was pronounced dead after some well-wishers rushed him to the hospital," said Chihana.

Postmortem results showed that death occurred due to excessive hemorrhage.

The suspect will appear before court soon to answer the charge of murder.

Lambulani hails from Chilundu village in the area of Traditional Authority Mkukula in Dowa district where the deceased also hailed.

Meanwhile, Police are advising the general public to desist from acts that would lead to such incidents but instead seek suitable means of sorting out issues amicably.

Chihana said as police they will not tolerate these malpractices to continue happening in the country.

"We strongly advise the general public to avoid taking laws in their own hands because if anyone is found they will face the law," she warned.

She added that if fracas erupts the community must report the matter to police or sort out their differences through traditional or religious leaders in their communities to avoid unwarranted cases of murder.