Nigeria: Who Commends NCDC Efforts On Disease Control

Abuja — The Director-General of the World Health Organisation (WHO), Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has commended the efforts of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in controlling outbreaks of diseases in the country.

Ghebreyesus stated this wednesday at NCDC Headquarters in Abuja on his first official visit to Nigeria with a delegation that included the six Regional Directors from across the world, three Deputy-Director Generals and WHO Nigeria Country Representative.

He reiterated the commitment of the organisation to support the work of NCDC, while recognising the importance of effective primary healthcare systems in supporting health security.

He noted that "Universal Health Coverage and health security are two sides of the same coin."

In the same vein, the Regional Director of WHO African Region, Dr. Matsishido Moeti, applauded the work of the agency, highlighting that NCDC serves as a model agency for other African countries.

Moeti said NCDC model should be adopted in other regions in the world.

During the visit, NCDC's Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, highlighted the contribution of WHO and thanked the organisation for support to the agency's activities including outbreaks, preparedness and response.

Ihekweazu further emphasised the strong partnership, which has been key to strengthening national health security. He listed some of the activities carried out in collaboration with WHO to include the Joint External Evaluation (JEE) of the country's International Health Regulations (IHR) capacity, response to outbreaks of Monkeypox, yellow fever, Cerebrospinal Meningitis and Lassa fever.

In addition, he said the support from WHO has been key to the development of Nigeria's National Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) action plan, and processes for operational research.

The visit ended with a tour of the new NCDC Incident Coordination Centre.