12 April 2018

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: Returnee President

Tagged:

Related Topics

It was the worst-kept secret on the socio-political circuit. And although the timing took many - especially intended aspirants - by surprise, many Nigerians including this reporter were not shocked when President Muhammadu Buhari declared his intention to seek a second term in office to rule over the world's most populous black nation.

PMB, 75 years old, unveiled his intention at a closed-door meeting of members of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) held Monday at its national secretariat in Abuja. To him, his decision was a response to the clamour from 'citizens' for him to return for another four years in office.

Back in 2015, this reporter almost came to blows with two of his colleagues both in Lagos and Abuja while insisting that positive change has finally come to Nigeria and that a sitting president of a ruling party can be removed from power by popular vote during the general elections, which eventually happened. However, that die-hard support has wilted in the face of persistent poverty and worsening standards of living for the average citizen.

Even though the president is widely respected as a man of sterling integrity and principle, many of those who voted him into power in 2015, from feelers, are not ready to repeat the same come 2019, unless there is an obvious change in his leadership style backed by positive results in the livelihoods of long-suffering citizens.

While his desire to return to power is his constitutional right under the law, PMB now faces an uphill task to convince the same citizens to return him for a second term next year, as long as the elections remain free and fair. Nigerians are weary and now more wary of empty campaign promises and feeble attempts to deliver dividends of democracy... warning sign

- Abimbola Akosile

Nigeria

U.S. Army Trains Nigerian Troops On Confronting Boko Haram

Some 12 U.S. soldiers have trained Nigerian troops on a six-week advice-and-assist mission in Jaji, Kaduna State,… Read more »

Read the original article on This Day.

Copyright © 2018 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.