12 April 2018

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: Group to Organise Education Convention

Tagged:

Related Topics

Meadow Hall Foundation is set to host their second edition of the Education Convention themed: 'Addressing The Quality Question in The Education Sector: Quality Education is key to national development; the impact of quality education on students' performance and nation building is far reaching.'

According to a statement issued to THISDAY by the organisers, it noted that the convention the convention would take place April, 21 from 8a.m to 4p.m at the Landmark Event Centre in Victoria Island, Lagos.

The statement further stated that the convention provides an opportunity for all educational stakeholders to gain fresh perspectives on pertinent educational issues from their interactions with teachers and educational experts.

The statement explained that the foundation is committed to ensuring the improvement in the quality education in the country, noting that some of the topics to be discussed include: 'Making Learning Authentic for the Nigerian Child; 'Personal Effectiveness, the Key to Unlocking your Highest Potential, Driving Quality Recruitment, Schools of the Future, Guiding your Child's Academic Career Path, Raising Godly Children in the 21st Century, 'An Enduring Structure: Sustaining your brand and 'Who Owns the Curriculum'.

The statement added that the facilitators and panelists include Mr. Fela Durotoye; Mrs. Folasade Adefisayo, Mr. Lolu Akinwunmi, Mrs. Kehinde Nwani, Mrs. Yinka Ogunde, Prof. Anthonia Maduekwe, and others.

Nigeria

U.S. Army Trains Nigerian Troops On Confronting Boko Haram

Some 12 U.S. soldiers have trained Nigerian troops on a six-week advice-and-assist mission in Jaji, Kaduna State,… Read more »

Read the original article on This Day.

Copyright © 2018 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.