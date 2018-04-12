12 April 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Chadian Foreign Minister in Luanda

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The Chadian Foreign Affairs Minister, Mahamat Zene Cherif arrived in Luanda on Thursday afternoon for a working visit of a few hours to strengthen bilateral cooperation.

Mahamat Zene Cherif, who did not speak to Angop, was received with warm greetings by Angolan Foreign Affairs Minister, Manuel Augusto and was due to be received today in audience by the President of the Republic, João Lourenço.

The Republics of Angola and Chad maintain relations within the framework of the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR) and the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS), of which they are members, as well as at bilateral level.

Angola

Angola Presents Four Candidacies for SADC Journalism Award

Angola has announced its intention to take part in the regional competition of 2018 Southern African Development… Read more »

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Copyright © 2018 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.