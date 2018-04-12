Angola: Chadian Foreign Minister in Luanda

Luanda — The Chadian Foreign Affairs Minister, Mahamat Zene Cherif arrived in Luanda on Thursday afternoon for a working visit of a few hours to strengthen bilateral cooperation.

Mahamat Zene Cherif, who did not speak to Angop, was received with warm greetings by Angolan Foreign Affairs Minister, Manuel Augusto and was due to be received today in audience by the President of the Republic, João Lourenço.

The Republics of Angola and Chad maintain relations within the framework of the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR) and the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS), of which they are members, as well as at bilateral level.