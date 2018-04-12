12 April 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Heavy Rains Leave Over 200 Families Homeless in Cazengo

Ndalatando — Heavy downpour that hit Cazengo, northern Cuanza Norte province, left 253 families homeless, corresponding to 1,140 people, said the Fire-Brigade.

The source also quoted residences as having been collapsed due to the heavy rainfall that hit the region in the last 48 hours.

Speaking to the press on Thursday, the spokesman for Provincial Command of the Fire-Brigade André da Costa said that the rain inudanted141 dwellings and collapse of 112 others.

He pointed out the neighbourhoods of Tiro aos Pratos, Posse, Valódia, Sambizanga, 11 de Novembro, Cudinhenga, Camuzunzulu, Vieta, Mequita, Kilamba Kiaxi, Che-Guevara, Banga, Ndalatando, Embondeiros, Carreira de Tiros, Xirimbimbi, Kibuangoma and Camungo, as the most affected.

The rain also caused damage in one of the perimeters of the Luanda Railway line passing through Ndalatando city, the capital of Cuanza Norte province.

