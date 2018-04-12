The Budget session of Parliament will commence on Friday May 4, Speaker of the National Assembly Richard Msowoya has announced.

In event on Thursday, the Speaker said the meeting will run up to Friday 29th June.

"All cabinet ministers, deputy ministers and honourable members of parliament are summoned to attend the meeting at the time and place indicated until adjournment Sine Die and herein fail not," the statement reads in part.

President Prof. Peter Mutharika is expected to open the meeting at 10 am in the parliament chamber.

Ministry of Finance, Economic Planning and Development has been conducting pre budget consultative meeting with various stakeholders prior to the budget meeting of parliament.

The aim of the consultative meetings is to solicit views, contributions and inputs from stakeholders in the country on the 2018/19 budget.