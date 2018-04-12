Angola: Governor Calls On Society to Support Efforts to Halt Dengue Outbreak

Ndalatando — The governor of the northern Cuanza Norte province José Maria Ferraz dos Santos has called for the need to work on the prevention and containment of the dengue outbreak, hitting the region since early this month.

The governor urged the religious and traditional entities as well as members of civil society to get engaged in combat the disease.

The appeal was launched Wednesday at a meeting he held with the members of the Community Consultation Council.

The event aimed at assessing the planned actions to halt the spread of this disease, mainly ravaging Cazengo municipality, the province's headquarters.

He recalled the local government's commitment to taking measures aimed at safeguarding and strictly controlling diseases that affect the health of populations.

Among the measures, the governor mentioned the strengthening basic sanitation and means of diagnosis and treatment of diseases in health facilities.

Seventy-eight suspected cases of dengue have been recorded from the 4th to the 9th of this month, in the province of Cuanza Norte, but no death has been reported.