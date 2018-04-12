Luanda — Angola has taken significant steps to comply with the recommendations on the protection of children's rights, under the United Nations Committee on the Rights of the Child, said Thursday the Secretary of State for Human Rights and Citizenship, Ana Celeste Cardoso.

The State Secretary announced this at public debate on the recommendations to Angola, in a total of 42.

The event is promoted by Ministry of Justice and Human Rights to collect contributions from the society on the matter.

She said the recommendations have received greater attention from the Executive, with stress to those related to general measures to harmonise legislation to the Constitution, reinforcement of the child coordination mechanisms and developing a plan of support.

Ana Cardoso spoke of the increase in budget appropriations for the social sector.

This include the strengthening of the statistical system, training of law enforcers, measures against discrimination, birth registration and campaigns addressing violence against children .

She also focused on the improvement of the family environment and alternative care for the child.

In turn, UNICEF representative in Angola, Abubacar Sultan, stressed the importance of debate, adding that the initiative is meant to seek solutions to ensure the social protection of children, in the light of 11 commitments assumed by the Angolan Government.

UNICEF reaffirmed continued support for Angola in this field.