Luanda — The President of Botswana, Mokgweetsi Masisi, is expected Thursday in Angola for a few-hour visit as part of a tour to some southern African countries.

According to a press note from the Civil Office of the Angolan Head of State, the Botswana President is to be received in an audience by his Angolan counterpart, João Lourenço.

Mokgweetsi Masisi's delegation includes the minister of Foreign Affairs and Co-operation, Vincent Seretse, minister of Transports and Communications, Onkokame Mokaila, minister of Mineral Resources, Green technologies and Energetic Security, Mothibi Molale.

Mokgweetsi Masisi took over power on 01 April, this year, from former president Seretse Khama Ian Khama, who presented his resignation.

Mokgweetsi Masisi, who was Vice President, will lead the country to the April 2019 general elections.