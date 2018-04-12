12 April 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Botswana President Expected in Angola

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The President of Botswana, Mokgweetsi Masisi, is expected Thursday in Angola for a few-hour visit as part of a tour to some southern African countries.

According to a press note from the Civil Office of the Angolan Head of State, the Botswana President is to be received in an audience by his Angolan counterpart, João Lourenço.

Mokgweetsi Masisi's delegation includes the minister of Foreign Affairs and Co-operation, Vincent Seretse, minister of Transports and Communications, Onkokame Mokaila, minister of Mineral Resources, Green technologies and Energetic Security, Mothibi Molale.

Mokgweetsi Masisi took over power on 01 April, this year, from former president Seretse Khama Ian Khama, who presented his resignation.

Mokgweetsi Masisi, who was Vice President, will lead the country to the April 2019 general elections.

Angola

Angola Presents Four Candidacies for SADC Journalism Award

Angola has announced its intention to take part in the regional competition of 2018 Southern African Development… Read more »

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Copyright © 2018 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.