Zimbabwe: ZB Bank Introduces Branch Self-Service Centres

ZB Financial Holdings is on a drive to renovate its branches across the country in line with regional and international standards saying they want to provide their customers with world class financial services.

This comes after the group have included in their designs a self service centre- equipped with an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) and internet banking section operating throughout the day and night.

Addressing stakeholders at ZB Bank Mutare official opening yesterday, ZB Financial Holdings Head Group Corporate Services, Kumbirai Chiganze said they have put a Quick Response (QR) Code within the self service section to allow direct access to their website and social media platforms.

"We have also put a Quick Response Code within this self service section to allow direct access to our website and social media platforms.

"It is in the form of a bar code and in order to read it you simply take a photo of it with your phone and this will link you to us," he said.

Chiganze added that they will continue to engage in value adding initiatives for the benefit of their customers.

"We recently refreshed our ZB internet Banking platform to be more informative and it comes with an application that users can download so as to transact from their own devices.

In line with global trends,we will continue to engage in value adding initiatives so as to allow our customers to transact from anywhere and at anytime of the day," he said.

ZB Bank has also partnered Mukuru.com and World Remit to facilitate international transactions and money transfers.