Southern Africa: Angola Presents Four Candidacies for SADC Journalism Award

Luanda — Angola has announced its intention to take part in the regional competition of 2018 Southern African Development Community (SADC) Journalism Award.

Four candidates are expected to represent the country in the categories of "Television Journalism", "Radio", "Press" and "Photojournalism", according to a note from Adjudication Committee of SADC Journalism Award sent to Angop on Thursday in Luanda.

The source states that professionals Hilário João of TV Zimbo, Lopes Cahima with National Radio of Angola (RNA), Jesus Silva from Edições Novembro (News Paper) in Benguela, and photographer Carlos Paulino of News Paper, are the candidates.

The 2018 SADC Journalism Award, aimed at recognising the best media work in the region, was officially launched in November 2017 during a ceremony presided over by the incumbent minister of the sector, João Melo.