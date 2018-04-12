Movement for Democratic Change (MDC-T) has dismissed social media remarks that their campaigns are urban-centred, saying they are geared to face off Zanu PF in rural areas where the ruling party continues to enjoy popular support.

Zanu PF has in the previous elections harvested votes in rural areas- their strongholds with the opposition also enjoying fair support in urban areas including Harare and Bulawayo.

In a statement released earlier this week, MDC-T leader, Nelson Chamisa said his campaign trail will reach every corner of the country to canvass for support ahead of the watershed polls set for July or August.

"After a brief foray into the city, we return to the rural areas this coming weekend to take into the villages the gospel of the tripod promise of transformation, opportunities and prosperity that under guard our vision for the country.

"Rural Zimbabwe is our focus in this election campaign. In the next few months, we intend to step on every blade of grass in every village in the rural outlays where the majority of our people live.

"Our campaign will be largely rural and after heartening trips to Murewa and Chiweshe two weeks ago, we spread the Alliance leadership into various rural areas from Manicaland to Tsholotsho, from Chirundu to Mount Darwin to spread the message of the imminent change,"said Chamisa.

He promised to stabilize the cash crisis and unemployment in the country as soon as he assumes the country's number one job.

"Our message is 2018 munhu wese kubasa (Everyone should go to Work). Our message is 2018 dhora muhomwe (the dollar back in the pocket).

"We intend to scatter ourselves throughout the country as we take the gospel of transformation to the villages.

"I will be covering several rural areas this coming weekend. For those in the rural areas, come and let us reason together,"he said.