A South Africa software company, Khusela Business Intelligence Technologies (KBIT) has launched its Zimbabwean office as it moves to take advantage of the new dispensation's open call for investment in the country.

Speaking on behalf of Information and Communication Technology Minister, Super Mandiwanzira during the launch ceremony, Permanent Secretary, Dr Sam Kundishora said Zimbabwe is open for business with innovative technologies needed to shape the future of the country.

Kundishora also said innovative technologies can help governments meet the rising demand for services, budgetary restraint, and accountability.

"Today I'm confident that Zimbabwe can together re imagine the future and achieve unprecedented transformation through the adoption of digital technologies,

"Innovative technologies can help agencies improve their stewardship of public funds and develop forward-thinking citizen-centric policies,

"As Big Data technology matures, and government adoption increases, we can expect greater productivity and efficiency, better services, more cost savings, and significant public health improvements," said Kundishora.

He went to say his ministry is committed to creating an environment where both public and private sectors can leverage digital technologies to help transform the lives of people.

"When public services fail to deliver an equally seamless experience, it can be frustrating. We are here to change that, my ministry is committed to changing that narrative, we are committed to creating an environment where both Public and Private sectors can leverage digital technologies to help transform the lives of our people,

"That means we need to shorten the distance between government and its citizens, enabling and supporting entrepreneurship and tech start-ups with world class solutions that address an emerging economy, new technologies like IoT, Machine Learning and Smart Cities, Rural Upliftment, Agriculture, Transforming Education, Mining, Manufacturing, Transportation and Logistics,

"In this new mandate to open ourselves up to this change and opportunity, we welcome new players to Zimbabwe. I am pleased today to welcome KBIT Zimbabwe to our market place and encourage competition to ensure that the investments that Zimbabwe makes in technology are productive and add value to the nation," added Kandishora.

Speaking at the same event, KBIT Chief Executive Officer, Francesca Nxedhlana said they were charmed by President Emmerson Mnangagwa's 'Zimbabwe is open for business' mantra saying the current competition in the market indicates prospects for business.

"We responded to the President's call of Zimbabwe being open for business, we feel like this is a patriotic move,

"The last time the environment was not conducive and we believe that where there is competition there is business," she said.

Zimbabwe is the second largest SAP market in Africa after South Africa and this is a huge investment the country has made.