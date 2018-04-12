Zimbabwe: Matemadanda Hails President

Zanu-PF Secretary for War Veterans Cde Victor Matemadanda has hailed President Mnangagwa for reaching out to Western countries as he seeks to improve relations.

Addressing hundreds of party supporters at Mapfungautsi Forest in Gokwe, Cde Matemadanda said because of improved relations, he was invited to Britain.

"I was invited to Britain and when I spoke to President Mnangagwa, he gave me the green light and I will be going there soon," he said.

He said President Mnangagwa was committed to improving relations with other countries.

"Cde Mnangagwa has openly told every country that Zimbabwe is open for business and the whole world is happy. Investors are coming. Why can't we vote for such a person?" he said.

Cde Matemadanda said by voting for President Mnangagwa, people were voting for their own prosperity and the future of their children.

"When we went to war, we wanted to liberate of our people. We wanted Zimbabwe to be a breadbasket and that is what he is doing right now.

"Under Command Agriculture, people have harvested a lot we now have surplus," he said.

He urged communities to vote peacefully for zanu-pf.

"Let's vote for zanu-pf in the coming elections. There is now sanity in the party and we should be proud of that," he added